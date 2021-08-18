Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Allows Discrimination Lawsuit to Proceed Against University of Idaho

Insurance Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge says a discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Idaho by a UI College of Law professor can move forward. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill rejected a request from the University of Idaho to throw out the lawsuit last week, The Lewiston Tribune reported. Professor Shaakirrah...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#U S#Lewiston#The University Of Idaho#Ui College Of Law#The Lewiston Tribune#The College Of Law#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
CollegesInsurance Journal

South Carolina Supreme Court Allows University to Institute Mask Mandate

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a mask mandate instituted by the University of South Carolina last month does not violate a state budget proviso banning discriminatory face covering requirements. University officials withdrew the mask rule earlier this month after state Attorney General Alan Wilson opined that the mandate...
Bethlehem, NHCaledonian Record-News

Federal Lawsuit Proceeds Against Casella Over Bethlehem Landfill

A judge has rejected a series of cross-motions filed by attorneys and allowed the federal lawsuit filed more than three years ago against Casella Waste Systems for alleged violations at its Bethlehem landfill to proceed. In May 2018, the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and Community Actions Works (CAW) filed suit...
CollegesMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Judge: Lawsuit against UI can continue

A federal judge is allowing a two-year-old discrimination complaint against the University of Idaho to move forward. As reported by the American Bar Association’s ABA Journal this week, UI College of Law Professor Shaakirrah Sanders initially filed the lawsuit in 2019 and subsequently amended it in 2019 and 2020. Sanders...
Lawtexasborderbusiness.com

A U.S. District Judge ruled that Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuits can proceed against Powell, Giuliani and the Pillow Guy

There has been so much information and activity on every topic that we have been working on for all of these months. 1- One of the five worst Governors in this country was forced out of office, by his own party. We continue to hope that eventually Cuomo will be held in earthly account for his devastating mandates that resulted in thousands of deaths of older Americans. Living in New York under Cuomo was a death sentence for many.
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies

WASHINGTON — A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Carl...
Congress & Courtsprincewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: Objecting to undocumented children attending public schools is ignorant, unconstitutional

Chris Stone’s implication that non-English-speaking students, including not just undocumented children but also U.S. citizens and legally present children, should not be provided education because Virginia schools do not have the resources and educators and teachers “don’t know what to do with them” displays his ignorance not only of Supreme Court precedent but of civil rights laws and regulations.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Marshfield’s Article Accepted by University of Pennsylvania Law Review

Professor Jonathan Marshfield’s article America’s Misunderstood Constitutional Right was accepted by the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. In contemporary rights jurisprudence and theory, the Fourteenth Amendment and the Federal Bill of Rights are most frequently conceptualized as bulwarks against majoritarian abuses. From Brown v. Board of Education to Obergefell v. Hodges and even District of Columbia v. Heller, federal rights are primarily understood as enforceable legal constraints on popular majorities (especially intra-state majorities). Viewed through this lens, state constitutional rights are often dismissed as fundamentally dysfunctional because they are too easily amended through majoritarian political processes to constrain popular majorities. After all, what good is a state constitutional right to marriage equality, for example, if it can be quickly eliminated by a majority vote?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refuses to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy