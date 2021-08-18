Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burbank, CA

Favoritea Shines With Colorful Boba, Fruit And Milk Teas, Serves Up Tasty Chinese Snacks And Dishes

By Lisa Paredes
myburbank.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoba and milk teas have become very popular in recent years, and Burbank’s latest addition to the bubble tea scene, Favoritea Cafe, shows the competition how to do it right. Serving up one of the best milk teas in Burbank, Favoritea boasts an extensive, customizable menu of chilled drinks. With flavors from jasmine, rose, lavender, taro, matcha, strawberry, honey, coffee and mocha to peach mango, pineapple, lychee and more, the tiny shop in the Chuck E Cheese shopping center located just south of Burbank High School also offers Chinese appetizers and entrees.

myburbank.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Burbank, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Tea#Chinese Restaurant#Food Drink#Fruit And Milk Teas#Favoritea Cafe#Burbank High School#Restaurant Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy