Favoritea Shines With Colorful Boba, Fruit And Milk Teas, Serves Up Tasty Chinese Snacks And Dishes

Boba and milk teas have become very popular in recent years, and Burbank’s latest addition to the bubble tea scene, Favoritea Cafe, shows the competition how to do it right. Serving up one of the best milk teas in Burbank, Favoritea boasts an extensive, customizable menu of chilled drinks. With flavors from jasmine, rose, lavender, taro, matcha, strawberry, honey, coffee and mocha to peach mango, pineapple, lychee and more, the tiny shop in the Chuck E Cheese shopping center located just south of Burbank High School also offers Chinese appetizers and entrees.