WV reports 820 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 18, 2021, there have been 3,246,888 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 175,639 total cases and 2,997 deaths. There are currently 458 cases of the Delta Variant.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Webster County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, and an 81-year old female from Marion County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,672), Berkeley (13,702), Boone (2,287), Braxton (1,106), Brooke (2,320), Cabell (9,757), Calhoun (423), Clay (594), Doddridge (675), Fayette (3,849), Gilmer (953), Grant (1,365), Greenbrier (3,006), Hampshire (2,012), Hancock (2,944), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,611), Jackson (2,404), Jefferson (5,054), Kanawha (16,350), Lewis (1,524), Lincoln (1,719), Logan (3,517), Marion (4,988), Marshall (3,854), Mason (2,278), McDowell (1,761), Mercer (5,568), Mineral (3,094), Mingo (2,930), Monongalia (9,829), Monroe (1,292), Morgan (1,344), Nicholas (2,051), Ohio (4,607), Pendleton (736), Pleasants (1,007), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,050), Putnam (5,774), Raleigh (7,563), Randolph (3,117), Ritchie (801), Roane (730), Summers (903), Taylor (1,420), Tucker (593), Tyler (813), Upshur (2,323), Wayne (3,507), Webster (648), Wetzel (1,583), Wirt (486), Wood (8,483), Wyoming (2,261).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pendleton County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

