Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Explores Common Genetic Roots of Finns and Estonians

By Justin Petrone
GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – A new study has shed light on the genetic relationship between Finns and Estonians, Northern European populations that, while separated by the Gulf of Finland, have languages that are closely related, suggesting recent common ancestry. The effort, highlighted in an American Journal of Human Genetics paper published...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estonians#Genetic Structure#University Of Cambridge#Finns#Northern European#Biobank#The Institute Of Genomics#The University Of Tartu#University College London#Cambridge University#The British Library#Cornell University#The University Of Padova#National Research Council#Finno Ugric#Finnish#Baltic#Latvians#Lithuanians#Pre Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Scienceamericancraftbeer.com

Scientists Discover That Beer Is Super Complex

We could have told you that, in fact we do all the time, but then we’re not noted German scientists. Using cutting edge methods, German scientists have discovered the metabolic complexity (read: the drink’s chemical structure) of commercial beers from around the world. “Beer is an example of enormous chemical...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Small Proteins Regulate the Aging Process

The attachment of the small protein ubiquitin to other proteins (ubiquitination) regulates numerous biological processes, including signal transduction and metabolism / Scientists at the University of Cologne discover the link to aging and longevity. Scientists have discovered that the protein ubiquitin plays an important role in the regulation of the...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Ancient Genetics Study Discovers a Missing Link in Human Prehistory

A joint research team under the leadership of Prof. FU Qiaomei of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) from the Chinese Academy of Sciences analyzed the ancient genomes of 31 individuals from southern East Asia, revealing a missing link in human prehistory. The findings were made public in...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Grammar Reflects Population Genetics in Northeast Asia, Study Finds

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators in Switzerland and Japan has detected ties between population genetics and language patterns in northeast Asia, particularly between populations with similar grammatical structures, hinting that grammar may serve as a marker for ancient relationships between populations. "The modern distribution of linguistic...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Impulsivity Has a Genetic Factor, According to Chicken Study

Differences in impulsivity between individuals are linked to both experience and gene expression, according to a study on the ancestor of domestic chickens, the red junglefowl. The study from Linköping University, Sweden, has been published in the journal Animal Behaviour. More impulsive individuals are more likely to respond rapidly to...
Sciencecell.com

Patterns of genetic connectedness between modern and medieval Estonian genomes reveal the origins of a major ancestry component of the Finnish population

The Finnish population is a unique example of a genetic isolate affected by a recent founder event. Previous studies have suggested that the ancestors of Finnic-speaking Finns and Estonians reached the circum-Baltic region by the 1st millennium BC. However, high linguistic similarity points to a more recent split of their languages. To study genetic connectedness between Finns and Estonians directly, we first assessed the efficacy of imputation of low-coverage ancient genomes by sequencing a medieval Estonian genome to high depth (23×) and evaluated the performance of its down-sampled replicas. We find that ancient genomes imputed from >0.1× coverage can be reliably used in principal-component analyses without projection. By searching for long shared allele intervals (LSAIs; similar to identity-by-descent segments) in unphased data for >143,000 present-day Estonians, 99 Finns, and 14 imputed ancient genomes from Estonia, we find unexpectedly high levels of individual connectedness between Estonians and Finns for the last eight centuries in contrast to their clear differentiation by allele frequencies. High levels of sharing of these segments between Estonians and Finns predate the demographic expansion and late settlement process of Finland. One plausible source of this extensive sharing is the 8th–10th centuries AD migration event from North Estonia to Finland that has been proposed to explain uniquely shared linguistic features between the Finnish language and the northern dialect of Estonian and shared Christianity-related loanwords from Slavic. These results suggest that LSAI detection provides a computationally tractable way to detect fine-scale structure in large cohorts.
ScienceScience Daily

Study of East Africans illuminates new genetic factors underlying human faces

A new study of the genetics underlying facial features finds that East Africans have some unique facial genetics and some that are shared with Europeans. The findings, published August 19th in PLOS Genetics by Chenxing Liu, Seth Weinberg and John Shaffer of the University of Pittsburgh and colleagues, add to our understanding of how genetics shape the human face.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Helix Study Identifies Additional Genes for Population Genetic Screening

NEW YORK —Researchers from population genomics company Helix have used exome sequencing and medical record data to uncover several conditions that could be included in population genetic screening programs to uncover additional individuals at risk of disease. Conditions used in population genetic screening programs are generally common, have a genetic...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Bird Flu Susceptibility Strongly Increased by Variants in Viral Defense Gene

NEW YORK – A research team from China, Germany, and elsewhere has identified rare variants in a host immune gene coding for myxovirus resistance protein A, or MxA, that appear to increase susceptibility of humans to avian influenza, or bird flu. "Our results provide compelling evidence for a monogenic etiology...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Deodorant Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

2020-2025 Global Deodorant Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Deodorant Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beiersdorf, Henkel, Verdan Sarl, Shiseido, Kao, CavinKare, Shekofa Kish, L'Oreal, Chanel, McNroe, Yardley of London, Hypermarcas, TTK Healthcare, Adidas, Raymond, Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Christian Dior, Revlon, Avon, Lion, Vini Group, Tom's of Maine, Unilever, Playboy, P&G & Estee Lauder.
Scienceaaas.org

Correlation Discovered Between Genetic History, Grammar in Northeast Asia

Grammar reflects genetic history better than other cultural data in Northeast Asia. | Manuel Bovio and Peter Ranacher. Scientists have identified a significant correlation between the genetic history and a language's grammatical structure in populations in northeast Asia. The correlation does not extend to a language's words (lexicon), sounds (phonology), or music, according to their new study in the August 20 issue of Science Advances. The findings suggest that shared grammar may point to the existence of ancient relationships between certain languages that pre-date existing language families.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Small GTPases and BAR domain proteins regulate branched actin polymerisation for clathrin and dynamin-independent endocytosis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-03955-w; published online 9 May 2018. The original version of this Article contains an error in Fig. 1e, in which the representative image panel was inadvertently duplicated from Fig. 1d by the publisher. In addition, in Fig. 5b, the dataset used is the same as for...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Face Shaping Genes: Tanzanian Genome Study Provides New Clues on Commonality

Genes determine, to a large extent, the remarkable range of shapes and sizes of the human face within and among diverse populations. Earlier genome studies have identified over a hundred genetic sites linked to facial features. But these studies mostly focused on Europeans. So, the degree to which human faces share a common genetic basis across diverse human populations is not known.
ScienceCosmos

‘Climate windows’ allowed the first human migrations

Migration is part of the great evolutionary story of our species – humans first evolved in Africa several million years ago, before leaving those homelands and spreading across the world in a series of epic journeys. But there has long been debate about exactly when humans left Africa and the...
ScienceNature.com

Protein-structure prediction revolutionized

The full might of a world-leading artificial-intelligence laboratory has been brought to bear on protein-structure prediction. The resulting method, AlphaFold2, promises to transform our understanding of proteins. Mohammed AlQuraishi is in the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University, New York, New York 10032, USA. You have full access to...
IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
ScienceGenomeWeb

New Protein Reporters for MinIon Sequencer Point Toward Route for Single-Molecule Proteomics

NEW YORK – Researchers at the University of Washington have developed protein reporter tags that can be read out using Oxford Nanopore's MinIon nanopore sequencing platform. Detailed in a paper published this week in Nature Biotechnology, the tags offer a potential alternative to commonly used fluorescence-based reporters and could prove useful in a variety of research areas, including synthetic biology and studies of cell signaling pathways, said Jeff Nivala, research assistant professor at UW and senior author on the study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy