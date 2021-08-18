Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Charlotte Hornets: Things James Borrego should work on with each drafted player right away

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bouknight, Charlotte Hornets (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The Charlotte Hornets drafted a multitude of players with upside this offseason. Through the draft, they added two players to their frontcourt, a backcourt player, and a wing. Kai Jones and JT Thor are two young bigs with tons of upside and similar skillsets that the Hornets didn’t have last year at the center position. Both bigs can play the power forward and the center position, which will bring some added versatility to the frontcourt. In the backcourt, the Hornets drafted James Bouknight and added Scottie Lewis on the wing.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Jones
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
James Borrego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Charlotte Hornets among ESPN's 'winners' during free agency

You could call the Charlotte Hornets’ offseason a success. No overwhelming acquisitions but all-around, a well put together roster is coming to fruition in Charlotte. While they lost Cody Zeller, Devonte’ Graham, and Malik Monk to free agency, the Hornets countered those losses with adding Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Ish Smith following the draft of James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.
NBAchatsports.com

5 takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets Summer League so far

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled thus far in Summer League. They are 0-3 through their first three games, although their last game vs the Spurs was nothing short of a classic. Despite this team-level disappointment, there have been some good things to take away from it. As individuals, some of...
NBANBA

Charlotte Hornets Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

August 13, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their four game 2021-22 preseason schedule, highlighted by two home matchups at Spectrum Center vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 7) and the Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 13). The Hornets will open the preseason on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on...
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Could LiAngelo Ball actually make the 15-man roster?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Hornets 80-70. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets core of guards is still as sharp as ever

Devonte’ Graham departed from Charlotte after receiving a four-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason. Graham will surely be missed, but the Hornets did not waste any time in filling out their guard rotations. They added James Bouknight and Scottie Lewis through the 2021 NBA Draft. In free...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets are going all-in on a Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball backcourt

The Charlotte Hornets are all-in on Terry Rozier. Over the course of the last few seasons, the Charlotte Hornets have made some small – yet smart – moves that are beginning to pay dividends for the franchise. After punctuating such moves with the move to draft LaMelo Ball, who ended up winning the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2020-21, the Hornets are on the verge of becoming a true playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Observations: Gelo shots, Kai Jones' dunks, James Bouknight’s confidence

Fresh off the finale of his initial foray into NBA Las Vegas Summer League action, LiAngelo Ball could finally take a step back and reflect on it all. Ball didn’t start in any of the Charlotte Hornets’ five games, including their 99-74 defeat to Chicago at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night. Yet, he was one of the headliners at the league’s annual summer showcase, drawing in large crowds who cheered his every move and chanted for him when he wasn’t in the game.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: 3 early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

This NBA season is set to be one of the best we might have seen in a while. There are plenty of interesting teams that look like they are set to compete for a title and others that will be more competitive moving forward. Hornets fans should be just as hype as any other fanbase out there because of the potential of their squad. Buzz City is sure to be jumping this year. Unlike the past few seasons, there are expectations that this team could accomplish a lot. From individual accolades to team success. Here are 3 way too early bold predictions for the Hornets.
NBAPosted by
defpen

Terry Rozier and Charlotte Hornets Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Charlotte Hornets and guard Terry Rozier have agreed on a four-year extension worth $97 million. Rozier was the team’s leading scorer this past season and overall has been the team’s best player since joining the team after leaving the Boston Celtics. There had been some speculation that the Hornets would look to move on from the guard with younger players behind him, but obviously, the team views him as a long-term asset to the team. Rozier and the Hornets can shift focus to getting their younger talent ready to make the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy