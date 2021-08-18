Charlotte Hornets: Things James Borrego should work on with each drafted player right away
James Bouknight, Charlotte Hornets (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The Charlotte Hornets drafted a multitude of players with upside this offseason. Through the draft, they added two players to their frontcourt, a backcourt player, and a wing. Kai Jones and JT Thor are two young bigs with tons of upside and similar skillsets that the Hornets didn’t have last year at the center position. Both bigs can play the power forward and the center position, which will bring some added versatility to the frontcourt. In the backcourt, the Hornets drafted James Bouknight and added Scottie Lewis on the wing.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0