Katey Sagal Posts Touching Note to Fans Announcing Her New Show Will Not Return for Second Season

Katey Sagal addressed her fans and supporters in a letter posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The letter disclosed that her TV series Rebel would not be returning for a second season. The letter seemed to hold some sadness for a chapter closing, but mostly focused on the positives with the fans. Sagal thanked her dedicated followers for the journey and closed out the letter with “love and gratitude” for all the voices that pushed for the cast and show.

Fans’ hearts were crushed and a lot of people didn’t see this coming, making it a complete shock. One commenter seemed to echo the majority’s sentiment: “You and the entire cast brought Rebel to life and into our homes for as long as possible. Too bad the networks don’t know a good show when it’s right in front of them. Thank you and the entire cast of Rebel for a great run!”

All About ‘Rebel’

The show, “Rebel,” followed Katey Sagal’s character. Katey portrayed a legal advocate who, though lacking a law degree, worked tirelessly against the injustices of the legal system for her clients. Only 5 episodes aired before getting the kibosh from ABC.

Eventually, Amazon picked up the entire 10-episode first season, but it is confirmed no other episodes will air. After the abrupt stop from ABC, fans united to spread a “Save Rebel” hashtag, which garnered a lot of support from the cast themselves. Altogether, there were over 89,000 signatures at its peak. Unfortunately, this movement was simply not enough to stop the networks’ decisions, and another home for “Rebel” could not be found in time to save it.

The show is still available to stream through IMDb TV and Amazon Prime for now.

What’s Next for Katey Sagal

Sagal also opened up to Entertainment Tonight about getting a bigger role on the Netflix series Dead to Me in the coming seasons. Fans should be excited to see more of Sagal, especially because she will be reuniting with past “Dead to Me” co-star Christina Applegate.

Sagal is also involved in the production of a new horror movie, Tattered Hearts. The thriller follows Sagal who plays one part of a country music duo that ends up in a haunted private mansion. The movie explores themes like how far would you be willing to go for your dreams? This is a new avenue for Sagal as she describes:

“This is super exciting,” she says of the role. “I’m going to do a horror movie. I have never done a horror movie. I am going to be in New Orleans and I am going to play a country star.”

The movie’s release date is set for sometime in 2022 on EPIX.