EAST RUTHERFORD — Realistically, this should have been one of the most exciting days in recent preseason history for the Jets. Yes, “exciting” and “preseason” can go together in the same sentence, and yes, there was a buzz at MetLife Stadium similar to that of when Gang Green fans went through the process of seeing if they’d found their new franchise quarterback when Sam Darnold dazzled against the Atlanta Falcons in an otherwise-meaningless game in 2018.