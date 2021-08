Now that Samsung is done unveiling its latest foldables, the focus is on its next-gen flagship Android tablet — the Galaxy S8 series. We are hearing there will be three models this time around, much like the company’s Galaxy S series smartphones, i.e. a vanilla model, a Plus (+) model, and an Ultra model. Rumors around these devices have been swirling for the past few months but they are now starting to come more frequently. The latest we have is that the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8+ Ultra will all support 45W (10V, 4.5A) fast charging. The information comes courtesy of noted tipster Ice Universe.