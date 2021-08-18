Our critics' guide on what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend
This musical fantasia may not be the year's best movie (OK, it definitely isn't) but it could stake a claim for weirdest. Almost entirely sung-through, it charts the "A Star Is Born"-esque relationship of a confrontational performance artist (Adam Driver) and an opera singer (Marion Cotillard) whose love blossoms with the birth of a daughter. Who is played by a puppet. Leos Carax's extravagant drama is never dull but it's hard to embrace a musical in which the songs (by pop band Sparks) are dreadful. Amazon.www.startribune.com
