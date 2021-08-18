Our critics' guide on what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is ready to celebrate its reopening with music across all five boroughs. The city takes a big step toward recovery with the culmination of the Homecoming Concert in Central Park, featuring some of the biggest names in music. In an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning,” legendary music producer Clive Davis talks about coordinating one of Central Park’s biggest concerts. “We’ve all been through, you know, a terrible period during the pandemic. It’s affected each of us individually. It’s affected our city,” he said. “So I’m taking it very seriously … I will certainly not relax ’til the end.” Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon are part of the all-star lineup performing next Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Great Lawn in Central Park. You can watch the interview with Clive Davis on “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m. Sunday on CBS2.