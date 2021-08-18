Hearts to complete fan ownership transition by end of August

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You could be a part-owner of the newest soccer club in the 4-1-2! Pittsburgh City United FC announced on Tuesday they’re exploring fan ownership through a crowdfunding site. The new club’s focus is to raise funds and awareness for The Alzheimer’s Association. The team’s owner says letting fans own part of the team is the next step in making “City United” part of the Pittsburgh sports family. “We feel by pushing forward with the process to potentially create the opportunity for the fans of Pittsburgh to own a sports franchise is something that is again worth fighting for an again very much in line with what we are and what we believe in,” said Michael Anton Monsour, the owner. The team isn’t selling ownership shares yet but they are taking reservations for those interested in becoming the first to invest in the club. You can learn more on their website.