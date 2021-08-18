Canadiens’ 2021-22 Line Predictions

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. When I wrote a similar blog about Jonathan Drouin last offseason, he was coming off a 53 points season and people weren’t satisfied…you can see that blog here. This time around, he took part in 44 games and notched 23 points including only 2 goals. Had he played every game of the season, he was on pace for 29 points in 56 games which would have meant 43 points in a full 82-game season. Not quite the output expected from a 3rd overall pick who appears to be feeling the weight of expectations more and more every year.