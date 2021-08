When Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California rose in the House of Representatives in September 2001 to explain why she would be the only member of Congress—House or Senate—to vote against a resolution authorizing the use of force in Afghanistan, she quoted a member of the clergy who'd spoken at a memorial service at the National Cathedral honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks. "As we act," he'd said, "let us not become the evil that we deplore." It had something of that famous Nietszche quote to it: "Beware that, when fighting monsters, you yourself do not become a monster." It also had a hint of the Beatitudes: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God."