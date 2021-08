Stray Kids have revealed a long teaser video in light of their new comeback. In this clip, the boys share their stories behind the making of the upcoming 2nd full album, 'NOEASY'. With "THUNDEROUS" as the title song, the group has prepared yet another powerful and 'spicy' album that consists of a mix of traditional and contemporary elements. Under this clip, fans are reacting with much affection and patience as they await the drop of the album.