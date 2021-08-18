Cancel
Apology and retraction

By Elliott Robinson
Aug. 12 is a volatile, traumatizing day in Charlottesville. This year, there were no official local-based commemorations for the life that was lost and the people who were injured on that day in 2017. But a demonstration was held that afternoon related to that Thursday’s Albemarle County School Board meeting. It was attended on the ground and in vehicles by several local groups; other organizations, including Black Lives Matter 757, attended the event in the name of solidarity. In all movements, there are varying opinions on how to address the issues at hand, and that speaks to the complexity of the things that have plagued America for more than 400 years. Thursday’s demonstration was no exception.

