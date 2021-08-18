Cancel
Springfield, MO

Excessive force lawsuit against Springfield police dismissed

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit filed against three Springfield police officers after an arrest in March 2020.

Gregory Robinson, 44, claimed in the lawsuit that officers violated his rights by pulling him from his vehicle, hitting him several times and then holding him on the ground.

Springfield police said Robinson was armed, dangerous and uncooperative during the arrest, which occurred after police received a report that Robinson was pointing a gun at people in north Springfield, The Springfield News-Leader reports.

Police said they used a Taser on Robinson and hit him because he kept reaching for his waistband, where he had a gun.

Robinson argued in the lawsuit that he was subdued and eating in his car when he was pulled from the vehicle.

In an order signed last week, U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool wrote that videos of the arrest showed Robinson was a threat to the officers and they acted appropriately during the arrest.

An internal police department investigation also found the officers followed department policy during the arrest.

Officers said they found guns and drugs in Robinson’s car and he has since been jailed on gun and methamphetamine charges.

