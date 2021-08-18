Mark Supples and Amy Taylor have opened up an “upscale dive bar” in the former Angelica Tea Room space. I say upscale dive bar because of the combination of the couple’s past experiences in the world of restaurants and bars. Supples and Taylor are synonymous with iconic Buffalo establishments such as the Pink Flamingo and Mothers. But it was the Zemsky family who created the fashionable Angelica Tea Room aesthetic, much of which can still be seen in Supples and Taylor’s new venture, House of Charm.