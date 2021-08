Jerro makes a quick return with the release of the second track off his album, Coming Home, and it’s titled ‘In The Dark‘. It’s going to come out via Lane 8’s This Never Happened imprint, being a natural extension of the artist’s progression. Over time, the label championed his melodic and beautiful works with one release after another, so the debut album was inevitable. ‘In The Dark’ features the vocal talents of Tailor, offering a unique take of both melodic house and silky singing.