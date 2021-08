If you're looking to upgrade your PS5 console's internal storage, then you're in luck. The WD SN850 M.2 SSD complete with a low-profile heatsink is back in stock from Western Digital direct. It's the most recommended SSD option for the PS5, but it has also been sold out everywhere for a while. It's currently back in stock at Western Digital, but probably only for a short while. In other deal news, Dell has dropped the price on the Alienware Aurora RTX 3060 equipped gaming PC to $1099. That's the lowest price we've seen, and not even other prebuilt gaming PC brands can match the price. These deals and more below.