Reporter stands by question to Osaka, says he didn't bully her

Naomi Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, accused a reporter of being a “bully” after the four-time grand slam champion broke down in tears at a press conference at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.Osaka, who was attending her first WTA press conference since withdrawing from the French Open in June, answered several questions before Paul Daugherty, from the Cincinnati Enquirer, asked: “You’re not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format, yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform, I guess my question, how do you balance the two...