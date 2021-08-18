Cancel
PPPL-hosted workshop displays substantial progress in battling fusion disruptions

By Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Steady progress is advancing in plans for combatting damaging disruptions in experiments that aim to bring to Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. That was the key finding of the recent online Theory and Simulation of Disruptions workshop hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), which drew more than 100 registrants from around the world to the July 19-23 gathering. The event was the ninth in the series of workshops that PPPL launched in 2013 to help predict and mitigate disruptions on ITER, the international experiment under construction in France, to demonstrate the practicality of fusion energy. The gathering was held in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

