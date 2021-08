This wonderful story comes from Valrico, Florida, just outside of Tampa. A 911 call came from the parking lot of a 7-Eleven off Highway 60. According to NBC2, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jordan Ream was dispatched to the scene and when he arrived he found a woman in a car in labor with a baby already crowning. The baby was born shortly after with the aid of the deputy. Here’s the body cam footage: