MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...