What Did Alex Rodriguez Really Think About His Breakup With Jennifer Lopez?

From the outside, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez seemed to have a fairy-tale romance. He's arguably the most famous face of the New York Yankees' franchise, while she's the global megastar who brought us timeless hits with "Jenny from the Block," "Love Don't Cost A Thing" and "On The Floor." After both split with their respective partners, a relationship seemed written in the stars, and in 2017, fans rejoiced when People reported they were dating. Later that same year, Rodriguez appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to explain how he and Lopez had reconnected. "Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around ... and it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from 'Shades of Blue,'" he told the host. "It took me about four or five seconds [to recognize her]. ... We basically had a small chit-chat...and she says, 'You have my number, reach out.' And I went home that night and reached out."