HAMMOND — Almost every day since July, David Verta has walked the halls of Hammond Central High School learning the layout of all three floors from left to right. As the first principal ever of Hammond Central, he needed to know his way around so he could direct all 1,900 students on their first day. Wednesday was not only the first time any classes were held at the new high school, but it was the first time in 18 months that nearly all of the students had even been to school in person.