Illinois State Police: Man dies after running SUV off road, hitting tree & other vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a West Liberty man is dead after a crash along Route 121. In a news release, troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route 121 near 775 North in Cumberland County. Timothy Allison was driving his SUV north on Rt. 121 when the vehicle went off the road. Allison overcorrected and ran it off the other side of the road. The vehicle hit a tree and a park vehicle at a house.