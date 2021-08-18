Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

11 Baltimore men indicted on murder, assault and gun charges

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — A group of 11 young men who are allegedly part of a violent Baltimore gang dubbed “39 Babies” have been indicted for crimes including first-degree murder, assault, carjacking and retaliatory shootings. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges that the indicted individuals were part of a violent gang masquerading as a rap group. He says they branded themselves the “39 Babies” and the “GreenTeam.” According to the indictment, the investigation began with a February 2020 homicide and attempted murder in Baltimore. Investigators say ballistics evidence linked the guns used in those attacks to other homicides and non-fatal shootings.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guns#Carjacking#Ap#Greenteam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy