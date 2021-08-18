Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Best wine on the move

By Hannah Guinness
olivemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the best supermarket wine? Want to know which canned wine to buy? Read on for the best cans and boxes…. The olive team chose 21 categories for own-brand and retailer-exclusive supermarket wines, covering different grape varieties, styles and price points. The supermarkets were invited to enter one wine per category (so they had to choose carefully). Every wine was blind-tasted by a panel of olive judges (led by olive wine columnist, drinks author and sommelier Kate Hawkings), who awarded gold, silver and bronze winners. In some categories, where the standard was high, we awarded joint winners. So, if you see those labels on your next shop – trust us, these bottles are brilliant!

www.olivemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Shop#Wine And Food Pairing#Wine Pairings#Food Drink#Beverages#Ocado Bowl Grabber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

15-Minute Veggie Lo Mein Recipe

If you're looking for something fun to serve, simple to prepare, and undeniably scrumptious to eat, vegetable lo mein is a really solid choice to consider. Plus, this popular Chinese restaurant staple made of noodles, vegetables, protein, and soy-based sauce will make such a colorful presentation on your table. Whether you want to whip up something special for the family or are looking for a unique treat to prepare for guests, this dish is sure to be a total crowdpleaser.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

8 Minnesota restaurants earn Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence

Eight Minnesota restaurants were recognized by Wine Spectator Magazine for their high-quality wine offerings. The eight eateries, all but one of which are in the Twin Cities area, were awarded the magazine's Best of Award of Excellence as part of the 2021 Restaurant Awards. That's the second-highest ranking — only 97 restaurants across the globe were awarded the highest honor, the Grand Award.
Recipespurewow.com

Oven-Baked Hot Honey Chicken Tenders

Haven’t you heard? 2021’s hottest flavor is, well, hot. If you can handle the spice, try these Nashville-inspired, oven-baked hot honey chicken tenders from Elizabeth Van Lierde’s new cookbook, Everyday Entertaining. They’re sweet, spicy and crispy, but baked instead of fried for less oil (and less mess). “One of my...
eastcountymagazine.org

Ramona wine

Photos, left: Bill Schweitzer, Ramona Valley Vineyards Association cofounder and past president at Highland Hills Winery; Pamo Valley Tasting Room on Holiday Wine Tour. January 8, 2017 (Ramona) –“2016 is going to be our greatest vintage so far. Everybody says it came in perfect,” says Bill Schweitzer, cofounder of the Ramona Valley Vineyard Association (RVVA) in 2002, and a driving force in attaining an American Viticulture Area (AVA) designation for Ramona back in 2006. That’s due to the ideal combination of heat, rains and drought years—as well as years of efforts by local vintners now savoring the fruits of their labors.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Easy grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken that cooks in just 15 minutes is a simple mix of chicken thighs and a juicy, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and green onions. With this recipe from food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the only thing...
Drinkszip06.com

Partners in Wine

Mary Ann Chieppo and Carol Ematrudo sample a white wine while server Maria Suchy looks on at Rose Vineyards and Winery on Aug. 7. Going into its third season, the winery is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit rosevineyards.com.
DrinksPlainview Daily Herald

We tested canned wines and picked out these four as the best

Canned wine is having a moment right now: According to the Wine Industry Advisor, the market share of canned wine (in relation to the larger wine industry) went up during the pandemic, and experts projected that by 2025, canned wine will make up 10% of the market. If you’re a...
DrinksPosted by
SPY

The Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth, when drinking was more about quantity than quality. We promise, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past. Today, many fine winemakers are embracing boxed wine as much for its eco-friendly benefits as its unpretentious, crowd-pleasing vibe. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you really think about...
DrinksMedical Daily

Best Non Alcoholic Drinks And Wine Alternatives That Are Healthier In 2021

Big or small celebrations typically include enjoying a nice drink in a memorable place like the beach. Luckily, you don't have to miss out on drinks thanks to non-alcoholic options. Flavorful and packed with nutrients, these may even be the better choice. Here are some of the best non-alcoholic drinks...
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

Finding The Best White Wine Substitute: 13 Alternatives To Consider

White wine is an absolute necessity for many dinners, whether as a beverage or an ingredient for a delicious meal. It is especially useful for French and Italian cuisine. However, it can be a pain to keep white wine in stock all the time. If you find yourself without any...
DrinksTime Out Global

These are the best places to drink natural wine in Montreal right now

With the rise in popularity of natural wine, restaurants and bars in Montreal are deftly surfing that high wave of fresh booze by stock their cellars with bottles that are nearly impossible to find for the average person. Just like the supply of ingredients of the best cocktail bars and speakeasy bars in the city, the wine lists of these addresses demonstrate some skilled noses for quality: Micro-wineries, rare vintages, sourcing from far-flung reaches like Slovakia or the Canary Islands? You could say Montrealers are starting to look at wine lists before the menu these days, and it's no wonder why. Don't forget to check out our picks for the all-time best wine bars in Montreal, either.
DrinksTelegraph

The best red wines to pair with barbecued meat

The weather has been so changeable of late I hardly dare whisper the word “barbecue”. But let’s remain optimistic about the chances of a fine spell. When it arrives, many of us will dash outside to light the coals and get some red meat on the grill. Then comes the question of which wine to drink with it.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

These Are the Best Dry Wines for Cooking, According to Chefs and a Sommelier

Cooking your favorite dishes with wine is always a good idea, for a few reasons. Adding a bottle of wine to your cooking routine to sip on is certainly a wonderful thing. But using it as an ingredient to prepare dinner may be even better. Dry wine adds acid, builds flavor, and can help deglaze pans to get all those crispy bits back into your dish. Cooking with wine is also a great way to use up the end of a bottle you opened a few days ago, or up the ante on a recipe you're a little tired of.
Drinksmetalinjection

SATYRICON Vocalist's Wine Is The Best Selling Wine In Norway

Wongraven Wines, owned by Satyricon vocalist Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven, is really popular in Norway. According to Wongraven himself, his Wongraven Morgenstern Riesling is now the most-sold wine in all of Norway across any variety. So congratulations to Wongraven and his winery!. "This is a big day for me! Wongraven Morgenstern...
DrinksNapa Valley Register

Dan Berger On Wine: Free wine, better wine

The title of this column might seem like a carnie barker’s pitch, an ad from an everglades land salesman or a politician’s platform, but after musing about it for several decades, I’m certain my thesis is sound:. Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea. I...
Ithaca, NYlocalsyr.com

Wine tour in Ithaca named 4th best in the country

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Experience! The Finger Lakes” has just been named the 4th Best Wine Tour in the United States by a panel of wine and travel experts through USA Today. The owners of the wine tour based in Ithaca announced this achievement on Friday. The wine tour is...
RecipesSaveur

Move Beyond Your Sourdough Starter with the Best Online Baking Classes

If watching reruns of The Great British Bake Off one-too-many times over the past year has inspired you to pull out the pie tins or finally get a handle on braiding a loaf of challah, you might be stuck on where to start. While recipes are helpful, sometimes you need a little more guidance to perfect those flaky layers of a croissant or understand why you’re using baking powder and not baking soda. Fortunately for novice cooks, there are plenty of online baking classes out there that have gained popularity within the last year and make professional-level classes more accessible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy