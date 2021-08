American drug maker Moderna will sign an agreement with the Canadian government today, pledging to start making product in Canada. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel will sign the memorandum of understanding with Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in Montreal this morning that the company will build an mRNA production plant in Canada. The two are still negotiating specifics on the plant’s location, size, launch date and how much money Ottawa will contribute. The recent federal budget promised 2.2-billion dollars over the next seven years to rebuild Canada’s life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. Canada’s lacklustre vaccine production left this country entirely reliant on imported vaccines to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.