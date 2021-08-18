Center ISD Centennial Celebration To Begin

August 18, 2021 - The residents of Center join CHS students and alumni in the celebration of 100 years of excellence in purple and gold!. The first competition team representing Center High School began play a century ago as 20 year-old F.L. Moffett organized and coached the first Center football team in the 1921 season. During the next six years, baseball clubs, track & field teams, cheerleading squads and debate societies would also represent the high school. Then in 1927, the student body held a contest and election to create and choose the Center mascot; from that year forward all Center teams competed as Roughriders.