Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Center, TX

Center ISD Centennial Celebration To Begin

By Submitted by Jason Locke
scttx.com
 6 days ago

August 18, 2021 - The residents of Center join CHS students and alumni in the celebration of 100 years of excellence in purple and gold!. The first competition team representing Center High School began play a century ago as 20 year-old F.L. Moffett organized and coached the first Center football team in the 1921 season. During the next six years, baseball clubs, track & field teams, cheerleading squads and debate societies would also represent the high school. Then in 1927, the student body held a contest and election to create and choose the Center mascot; from that year forward all Center teams competed as Roughriders.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Mascot#Track Field#Isd#Baseball#Center High School#Roughriders#Chs Annual Alumni#The All Century Team#The Centennial Committee#Hall Of Honor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Madisonville, TX
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy