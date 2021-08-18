Cancel
Judge dismisses suit brought after armed highway standoff

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of people arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway that challenged state courts’ jurisdiction over their case. The Rhode Island-based judge dismissed the complaint brought by the Rise of the Moors group, saying in his decision Tuesday that there is a precedent that bars federal court interference with state court proceedings. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island also alleged defamation and discrimination. The ruling said the suit had no clear defamation allegations. The plaintiffs represented themselves and no defense attorney was listed in court documents.

