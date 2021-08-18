Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Sha'Carri Richardson Traded in Her Signature Fiery Hair Color for Blonde and Peekaboo Blue

By Marci Robi n
Allure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're still not over the way Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted into our hearts and onto our hair-goals list a couple of months ago. (We're also still not over the utter B.S. that kept her out of the Olympics after triumphantly qualifying, but I digress.) The gifted runner became instantly recognizable for the stunning orange wig she wore to race, and while she's been seen in darker, redder variations of the shade since, it seemed warm, fiery hair was Richardson's go-to hue — until now.

www.allure.com

Comments / 128

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Hair Colour#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Shades Sha’Carri Richardson In Jamaica Congratulatory Tweet

Nicki Minaj Disses Sha’Carri Richardson On Her Instagram Story. Sha’Carri Richardson has since been trending on social media after Jamaican runners swept the women’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was supposed to represent US but was disqualified after she tested positive for Marijuana. Elaine Thompson-Herah won her second consecutive...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Jennifer Lopez just posted a natural selfie without hair extensions, revealing the wavy soft bob of our dreams

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves her glam. Not only is she all about the sparkles when performing on stage but she has her own successful beauty brand, JLO Beauty, that we can't get enough of. Once in a while, however, she goes au naturale on social media, reminding us all of her flawless skin and this time, also unveiling a dreamy bob haircut.
Skin CareAllure

The $12 Nail Polish Behind Jennifer Lopez's Frosted White Manicure

The actor and singer likes to play around with different designs, but this time around she opted for a simple white manicure. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since her...
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Hypes Up Her Next Race, But Fans Turn On Her

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready for her next race but as of now a lot of people doubt the track star will succeed against her toughest competition, the Jamaican Women’s Olympic Team. A viral thread surfaced on Twitter indicating that the American track star would be no match for the Jamaican...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Gabby Sidibe & Fiancé Brandon Frankel Share PDA Moment While She Slays in Blue Floral Dress in Pic

Gabby Sidibe and her fiancé Brandon Frankel looked even more in love after getting engaged. The beautiful couple was seen displaying some affection in a recent snap. Gabby Sidibe is an acclaimed actress who started her acting career in the hit 2009 movie "Precious." Recently, her fiancé Brandon Frankel shared a photo of himself and the star looking more loved-up than ever.

Comments / 128

Community Policy