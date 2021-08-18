Sha'Carri Richardson Traded in Her Signature Fiery Hair Color for Blonde and Peekaboo Blue
We're still not over the way Sha'Carri Richardson sprinted into our hearts and onto our hair-goals list a couple of months ago. (We're also still not over the utter B.S. that kept her out of the Olympics after triumphantly qualifying, but I digress.) The gifted runner became instantly recognizable for the stunning orange wig she wore to race, and while she's been seen in darker, redder variations of the shade since, it seemed warm, fiery hair was Richardson's go-to hue — until now.www.allure.com
Comments / 128