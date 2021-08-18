Stabbing suspect drives off and hits gas line and causes evacuation at school, SAPD says

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed during an argument, police said.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on Burwood Lane, police said.

Police said an argument happened inside of a car when one of the men pulled out a knife and the other pulled out a gun. One of the men was stabbed in the arm, but police said they do not know if it was self-defense.

The man that was stabbed ran for help and the other man drove across the street and hit a gas line which prompted an evacuation at a nearby school, police said.

The driver returned and explained his story to police and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The gun was not fired but was recovered from the scene. This is all preliminary information and this situation is under investigation.