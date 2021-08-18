Cancel
Samara Joy: Samara Joy (Whirlwind)

By Morgan Enos
jazztimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome artists attempt to obfuscate their influences, or pretend they exist in a vacuum. Not Samara Joy. The 21-year-old jazz singer freely admits she’s the product of a particular dyad: Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. “This music is my foundation for sure,” she told GRAMMY.com in 2021. “When I want to learn a song and learn how to tell a story, they’re who I go to for perspective.”

Newcomer Samara Joy Makes An Imposing Debut On Her Self-Titled Album

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic Kevin Whitehead likes the new debut album by singer Samara Joy. She sang a little jazz with the band at Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx but didn't get serious about it until she entered the jazz program at the State University of New York's nearby Purchase College. She was a quick study. In 2019, less than two years after discovering Sarah Vaughan, Samara Joy won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Here's Kevin's review of her album, "Whirlwind."
