Jalen Green wasn't picked No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft, but he says he is happy he ended up going second overall to the Houston Rockets. "I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn't want to be in Detroit," Green told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homie environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of the bubble. That’s pretty much what it was."