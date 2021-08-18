Cancel
Chicago, IL

Federal board resolves two-year dispute between Metra and Amtrak over Union Station rent

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
Passengers walk to the front of the train as others sit inside on a Metra BNSF train to Aurora out of Union Station on Dec. 11, 2018. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

A federal board has upped Metra’s rent at Chicago Union Station, resolving a more than two-year dispute between the commuter rail service and Amtrak.

In a 31-page decision, the Surface Transportation Board ruled this week that Metra should pay nearly $1 million more per year to use Union Station, which Amtrak owns. The decision brings Metra’s rent up to $10.7 million, with future increases for inflation.

Metra and Amtrak have been unable to reach an agreement since July 2019, when the agencies’ 35-year-old agreement governing use of the station expired.

Metra had sought to lower its rent to $6.7 million, and Amtrak asked for $14.8 million from Metra. The board split the difference.

Both Amtrak and Metra thanked the board for its decision.

“We can proceed to complete and sign a lease that is in the best public interest and can continue our work together to safely grow both of our services to the benefit of everyone,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said in a statement.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis called the dispute “no simple matter.”

“Metra is grateful for the board’s thoughtful decision, and we look forward to working with Amtrak to resolve our remaining differences,” he said in a statement. “Both parties are simply trying to reach the best resolution for our customers and stakeholders.”

The board’s ruling only addresses Metra’s rent. Other disputes remain, including issues related to Metra schedule changes and how Amtrak provides cleaning and maintenance services. The board recommended the two agencies attempt to resolve the remaining disputes through mediation.

The new agreement applies retroactively to May 2019 and will run through September 2029 with the option to extend it another 10 years.

Surface Transportation Board Chairman Martin Oberman, a former Chicago alderman and Metra board chairman, did not participate in the decision.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

