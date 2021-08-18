The 5 Personalities You Meet in a Coworking Space

Horizon Workrooms is a new app from Facebook that works with the virtual reality headset Oculus and it gives coworkers the ability to conduct business and interact with one another, all from within a mixed-reality setting. The virtual environment represents people with avatars and they can pair their app with computers, keyboards and other pieces of equipment to see their screens and devices in the virtual setting. For collaborative work, the environment features a whiteboard space so that coworkers can brainstorm and plan together in real-time, pin images from the computer and overlook their ideas in a dynamic visual way.