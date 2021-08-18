The 5 Personalities You Meet in a Coworking Space
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Let’s be honest: Working from home sucks. Working from bed and being able to constantly snack was nice at first, but eventually the slow wifi, lackluster coffee and general pantlessness became unbearable. Unfortunately for many employees, going back to the dreary office seems even worse. We can’t go back to the way things were. So what’s the solution? Coworking spaces!www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0