Dua Lipa Has Daringly Embraced Teeny Crochet Bikinis
It’s late August, meaning there are there precious few weeks left to get those pool- and beachside pics in. And if you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than the Instagram grid of Dua Lipa, who yet again established her vacation-style star status on Tuesday while soaking in the sun with her little sister Rina. The latter’s swimsuit—a pink design with a gold chain waist—would have been a statement look, but it looked relatively tame when showcased alongside Lipa’s: an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie GCDS bikini made of crocheted cotton. (Evidently, the pair share a love for the upscale Italian streetwear label; Rina made her runway debut at its fall 2021 show earlier this year.)www.wmagazine.com
