Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dua Lipa Has Daringly Embraced Teeny Crochet Bikinis

wmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s late August, meaning there are there precious few weeks left to get those pool- and beachside pics in. And if you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than the Instagram grid of Dua Lipa, who yet again established her vacation-style star status on Tuesday while soaking in the sun with her little sister Rina. The latter’s swimsuit—a pink design with a gold chain waist—would have been a statement look, but it looked relatively tame when showcased alongside Lipa’s: an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie GCDS bikini made of crocheted cotton. (Evidently, the pair share a love for the upscale Italian streetwear label; Rina made her runway debut at its fall 2021 show earlier this year.)

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bikinis#Crochet#Gcds#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi. RELATED: Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress ...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Halle Bailey, Dua Lipa, and More

Barely there makeup topped off with a hint of blush and ultra-glossy lips was the look of choice for this week's edition of best beauty Instagrams. Halle Bailey graced our feeds with a stunning selfie that showed off her sun-kissed complexion and buttery brown locs. Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith stopped us mid-scroll with her shaved head and flawlessly arched brows, serving up a major twinning moment with daughter Willow Smith.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa's birthday trouser suit oozes big Leo energy

There's never a dull day in Dua Lipa's wardrobe, with her Instagram resembling a highlight reel of new brands and trends to have on your radar. Whether she's rocking a catsuit with 35 cut-outs, a noughties waterfall hem dress or a teeny tiny crochet bikini, there's no denying that the singer's grid is a fab source of inspo, and also serves as a reminder to have fun with fashion. And Dua's latest look, shared by the singer while celebrating her 26th birthday, is a case in point.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Nails Y2K Style in a Crochet Cardigan, Oversized Trousers and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

Dua Lipa is throwing it back to the 2000s with her latest look. The “Levitating” singer was spotted in a vibrant crochet cardigan while out and about with model Bella Hadid in London on Friday night. Lipa paired the cardigan with a pair of oversized black trousers and a trucker hat from Mowalola. She accessorized the look with dainty yet eye-catching gold jewelry. For footwear, Lipa wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with contrast stitching. Lipa is known for being, well, “future nostalgic.” She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Elton John and Dua Lipa join forces for new song Cold Heart

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song. The ‘I’m Still Standing’ hitmaker and the 25-year-old singer have joined forces for new tune ‘Cold Heart’, a remix with Australian dance music trio Pnau, which is due to be released on Friday (13.08.21). Elton wrote on...
Beauty & FashionElle

Dua Lipa Just Wore A Unitard With 35 Cutouts In It

Dua Lipa, fashion queen of our hearts and also the internet, is a champion trendsetter. She's been all over the cutouts moment (one of SS21's biggest catwalk trends) from the very beginning, and isn't slowing down any time soon. Her latest Instagram gallery features possibly her boldest-yet cutout masterpiece: a...
MusicStereogum

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for a new collaboration called “Cold Heart,” which was remixed by the Australian producer trio PNAU. The track takes John’s ’80s hit “Sacrifice” and his classic “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” and mashes them up, with John and Lipa dueting and singing some verses. “I’m fizzing with excitment!!!! @eltonjohn i love you and i’m so happy this is finally coming out into the world,” Lipa wrote when announcing the track earlier this week. John responded: “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams: Kourtney Kardashian, SZA, Dua Lipa, and More

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making it impossible to forget that they are dating and very much in love. The couple headed to Mexico for some alone time. Of course, they dressed the part, too. Barker was in his pop-punk, all-black garb with a graphic T-shirt thrown over a long-sleeve shirt, while Kardashian went the saucy route in a striped dress that fastened on the sides. One thing is for sure: Kardashian is definitely still mirroring Barker’s look, which can only bode well for their relationship. Congrats!
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Shawn Mendes Valiantly Proves Summer Knits Aren’t Just For The Girls

Crochet for summer? Well, it’s not exactly groundbreaking, but it has certainly had a moment. This season, we’ve seen various Hadids and Jenners and the like in freeing little knit pieces hanging around pools or during beach vacations. Dua Lipa seemed to take the trend to its logical extremes this week by Instagramming photos of her in a very, very small but very, very knitted crochet bikini. The trend was not solely meant for the girls, as trips to say New York City’s Riis Beach or the runway garments from labels like Valentino would prove. However, the celeb guys have been a bit more hesitant to catch on—until Shawn Mendes entered the picture with both his late summer jam and take on late summer style in the video for his single “Summer of Love,” a collaboration with reggaeton producer Tainy.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Celebrating Turning 26, Dua Lipa Reinterprets the Birthday Hat

Last week in all of her outré Leo glory, Dua Lipa rang in her 26th birthday (with some bops under her belt) in some stellar looks. One, in particular, stood out: She wore a birthday hat. And yet, this wasn’t your standard celebratory paper cone cap. Instead, she donned an XXL spiky faux fur hat; its brim was dip-dyed in highlighter hues for an old-school raver appeal—a piece by London designer Mowalola.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Irina Shayk, Dua Lipa, & Kendall Jenner All Own This New It Bag

Sometimes, it almost feels like celebrities and fashion gals fall for the same items and just can’t help but wear them on repeat. After all, even those who have seemingly endless wardrobe options tend to gravitate towards certain brands and designs more so than others. (Case in point: Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone with their beloved Lous Vuitton Coussin, or Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski with ultra affordable JW Pei bags.) A new style that is now catching the attention of celebrities and fashion gals is Irina Shayk’s Burberry Olympia bag. The model has been wearing this handbag the most over the past few months, most recently stepping out with it once again and thus solidifying the item’s It bag status.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Thirst Trap Thursday: Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Rosalía and more

Congratulations, you’ve made it past hump day (aka Wednesday) and onto Thursday, which thanks to alliteration and Instagram is also known as #ThirstTrapThursday. Now speaking directly to those of you who were adults the first time low rise jeans were a thing, according to Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is a “sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media.” Some definitions argue that thirst traps are inherently attention-seeking, referring to a user's “thirst" as a colloquialism likening sexual frustration to dehydration. Or simply that the goal is to motivate likes and slides in the DM. To those people we say, ummm… yeah, and what about it?
CelebritiesElite Daily

Here's The Deal With Dua Lipa's Friendship With Gigi & Bella Hadid

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share some cute bonding photos while vacationing in what looks like Ibiza with the Hadids. The singer has been dating Bella and Gigi’s younger brother Anwar Hadid since June 2019, and while not everyone gets along with their significant other’s family, it looks like these girls are BESTIES. It’s hard to know when, exactly, they all became friends, but based on their long history of hang sessions, Dua Lipa’s friendship with Gigi and Bella Hadid seems to have sprung up with the same electricity as her romance with their little brother. You can tell that the girls have a strong bond of their own. So, is Dua Lipa actually friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid? Here's the deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy