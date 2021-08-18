Dua Lipa Has Daringly Embraced Teeny Crochet Bikinis

Crochet for summer? Well, it’s not exactly groundbreaking, but it has certainly had a moment. This season, we’ve seen various Hadids and Jenners and the like in freeing little knit pieces hanging around pools or during beach vacations. Dua Lipa seemed to take the trend to its logical extremes this week by Instagramming photos of her in a very, very small but very, very knitted crochet bikini. The trend was not solely meant for the girls, as trips to say New York City’s Riis Beach or the runway garments from labels like Valentino would prove. However, the celeb guys have been a bit more hesitant to catch on—until Shawn Mendes entered the picture with both his late summer jam and take on late summer style in the video for his single “Summer of Love,” a collaboration with reggaeton producer Tainy.