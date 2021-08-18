Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Americans yearn for comfort, convenience not freedom

By Arthur-RB
roanokebeacon.com
 7 days ago

As we all sit back and watch school districts around the nation move to instate mask mandates and companies begin to return to the policies of 2020, I can't help but feel a little discouraged at the absence of rebellion. If you're like me, you look out at the madness...

www.roanokebeacon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Black People#Covid#Democrats#Cdc#Humanity#Judeo Christian#Exodus#Israelites#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Egypt
Related
Dallas, TXmanisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Americans make use of their religious freedom

The following editorial was published in the Dallas Morning News:. (TNS) The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. It shows that America is still majority Christian, and that, despite shrill voices of the most aggrieved, Americans broadly enjoy healthy religious liberty.
Healthchurchleaders.com

Lifeway: Americans Want to Avoid Fear and Anxiety, Gain Freedom and Safety

After what was a scary year for many, more Americans say they want to avoid fear and gain freedom and safety. According to a study from Lifeway Research, when asked which feeling they seek to avoid the most, 4 in 10 U.S. adults (41%) say fear. Far fewer say shame (24%) or guilt (22%). Around 1 in 10 aren’t sure.
Public HealthWashington Times

Violations of Americans' freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic

“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty.”. — Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) As the world watches the disastrous ending of America’s nearly 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, we cannot lose sight of what is happening here, just below the media radar.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Guest commentary: Secure freedom for LGBTQ Americans

With members of Congress now back home in their respective districts and meeting with constituents, Pennsylvanians should begin thinking about what legislative action items warrant federal lawmakers’ attention when they return to Capitol Hill. One item that deserves to be at the top of the list involves ongoing negotiations on...
Politicschinookobserver.com

Letter: Freedom just for White men?

In last week’s Observer, Gregory Zschomier expressed his concern about Americans losing their freedom and the time for “true patriots” to take action to defend their rights. He cites several classic novels to support his concern that government is exercising stifling control over our lives. I appreciate and desire “freedom”...
ReligionGladwin County Record

Human freedom

“God created man in his image; in the divine image he created him; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27) Human beings are the only creatures who have this dignity. They are the only creatures who claim they are created by God. While we appreciate the intrinsic beauty of creation, the intelligence of many species of animals, the pervasive instinct toward procreation and the affection of pets, only human beings have the intelligence and free will to make moral choices. Knowing that we are created by God, can communicate with God, can create magnificent works of art and music, write novels, invent phenomenal machines and make moral choices set us apart from the rest of creation.
Politicscoloradopols.com

Reparations for Blacks in the United States

Do you think reparations are overdue to Blacks in the United States? There has been lots of talk of Blacks getting money from the government for being descendants of the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade. There is 1 Presidential Candidate who thinks Black people aren’t owed reparations for slavery but instead are owed reparations from the US Government’s failure to honor its promise of land from Special Field Orders No. fifteen. Special Field Orders No. 15 were military orders issued during the American Civil War by General Tecumseh Sherman, the commander of the Military Division of the Mississippi of the United States Army. These Special Orders ordered the confiscation of four hundred thousand 400,000 acres of land along the Atlantic coast of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida and the dividing of it into parcels for about 18,000 formerly enslaved Black families and other Africans then living in the area. Special Orders # fifteen was disregarded by the United States Government and the promise was reneged by President Andrew Johnson. Chomi Prag, a single Mother of 3 young sons, is a Presidential Candidate. Chomi is also an Attorney and Author of 3 published books. There are huge changes Ms. Prag will implement in the United States of America. See her Positions and Issues here https://chomiprag.com.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: The Evil That Men Do

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. The terrible legacy of Richard Lewontin. In Shakespeare’s play, Marc Anthony says of Julius Caesar: “The evil...
U.S. PoliticsMySanAntonio

All the times they got it wrong: the GOP is reviving old history of blaming outsiders for disease

In 1862, California physician Arthur Stout published a scathing report with a terrifying title: "Chinese Immigration and the Physiological Causes of the Decay of the Nation." According to Stout, newcomers from China were spreading tuberculosis, syphilis and other diseases that could "insidiously poison the well-springs of life" and "corrode the vitals of our strength and prosperity" in the United States.
ReligionFronteras Desk

For Native Americans, Protecting Sacred Sites Is An Issue Of Religious Freedom

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. Most religions hold certain places sacred. For Christians, it's churches and basilicas. For Jews, synagogues. For Muslims, mosques. For Native American people, those sacred places look a little different. Debra Utacia Krol is an Indigenous affairs reporter for...
ReligionColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The Divine Feminine

In the western world, there exists an over-arching reference to the Holy as “He.” Jesus, Muhammad, the Buddha — so many male expressions. Few can quickly name three female faces of the Holy. Mother Mary comes to mind — and then who?. We are far more familiar with male archetypes,...
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

Relationships forged with those who yearn for freedom

“Khuda pa amani, Sahib” was the last transmission sent to me via text message this past weekend. It traveled 8,000 miles to get to me. I laid there in bed staring at the ceiling fan turning above me like the rotor blades of a helicopter, churning and kneading my memories from a decade past. The faint click, click, click metallic sound with each turn of the off-balance fan blades caused me to sink further away into the darkness of my thoughts. Images from a faraway land and distant people filled my mind’s eye as I laid there helpless to do anything more.
CharitiesNiagara Gazette

Comfort food: Nonprofit gives Americans 100K free lasagnas

On a recent summer morning, Lynn Hirsch was determined as she packed the back of her gray SUV with 20 aluminum pans of lasagna. The retiree was on a mission: Drive nearly 70 miles from her suburb of Atlanta to two rural Georgia towns and get the hearty dishes into the hands of people who needed them.
conwaydailysun.com

Patricia Lovejoy: Rebranding selfishness as an American freedom is terrible

The most terrible thing that has happened to this country in the last few years is the rebranding of selfishness as a virtue. Utterly self-oriented actions which potentially, or actually, cause grave harm to others, are being lauded as a reaffirmation of American freedom. This is not, and has never...
ScienceNiagara Gazette

JIM SHULTZ: The difference between opinion and science

From ancient history to present day, there have always been foolish things that people have believed based on fantasy:. “The world is flat. If you go sailing to the horizon you will sail right over the edge.”. “Smoking cigarettes is good for you. It helps with digestion and makes you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy