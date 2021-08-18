Americans yearn for comfort, convenience not freedom

“God created man in his image; in the divine image he created him; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27) Human beings are the only creatures who have this dignity. They are the only creatures who claim they are created by God. While we appreciate the intrinsic beauty of creation, the intelligence of many species of animals, the pervasive instinct toward procreation and the affection of pets, only human beings have the intelligence and free will to make moral choices. Knowing that we are created by God, can communicate with God, can create magnificent works of art and music, write novels, invent phenomenal machines and make moral choices set us apart from the rest of creation.
Comments / 0