Jorge Masvidal is interested in making the most money possible, but he isn’t ready to trade in his chance at welterweight gold for a clash with Conor McGregor. Masvidal, who is coming off a disappointing knockout loss in a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 261, is hoping to win his next few fights and put himself right back in contention at 170 pounds. As one of the most popular and dangerous fighters on the roster today it shouldn’t be hard for “Gamebred” to dust himself off and make another push for the title.