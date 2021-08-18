Preview and Predictions: Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC

A rainbow dipped its toes in the water next to Subaru Park Saturday night, but the Union had a hard time finding the lucky charms, earning a draw against visiting CF Montreal. Alejandro Bedoya and Kacper Pryzbylko got their deserved breaks, Jamiro Monteiro returned to the line up (in his more effective spot at the eight), and Matheus Davo was on the bench for the first time. The Union looked to lean on their new look and start on the front foot, but almost immediately conceded a dangerous free kick at the corner of the box after Olivier Mbaizo was undone ball-watching. The right back earned a yellow card with that first foul, but the resulting set piece didn’t trouble the team as Andre Blake punched it clear.