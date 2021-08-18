Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes looked adorable together having a relaxing day at the park

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are too cute together. The famous couple were spotted spending some quality time together earlier this week at a park in Toronto with their dog Tarzan .

GrosbyGroup The couple enjoyed some sunshine together in the park.

The two singers were photographed relaxing under a tree chatting and sneaking in some PDA. For the outing, Cabello wore a green floral dress with black Adidas sneakers. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and her dark hair was styled down in waves. Mendes wore a white tank top, with black jeans, black socks, and Converse shoes. The two eventually made their way to sit on a park bench together with Tarzan nearby on a leash.

GrosbyGroup Camila Cabello and Tarzan looking for a spot to relax at in the park.

Cabello has been in the news lately due to paparazzi photos of her in a bikini going viral for body shaming. The 24-year-old singer revealed what she was feeling in a recent interview with Bustle.

“The whole day I felt insecure,” the ‘Havana’ singer said. “I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating ... really messing me up.”

Since the body shaming got to her, Cabello decided to take to TikTok to tell her followers how she was feeling.

“I wasn‘t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” Cabello explained. ”And I was like, ’Damn.’ But then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season.”

“I went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, ‘I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much,’” Cabello said to Bustle. “I actually feel my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, ‘No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I’m now controlling the narrative.’

“You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s just not a balanced life. That’s not what I want,” the singer continued. “I can’t change to fit that mold.”