Gamers in six states may have some trouble getting their hands on gaming personal computers (PCs) in the future. According to Niche Gamer on Tuesday (July 27), the California Energy Bill recently went into effect, banning the sale of high-end, pre-built gaming personal computers (PCs). Washington, Vermont, Hawaii, Colorado, and Oregon have joined California in banning these products in their states, as well. Gaming consoles are exempt from this law.