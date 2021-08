The hot weather in the past week, coupled with sunshine and light wind, have boosted the Great Lakes’ water temperatures. The western third of Lake Erie has warmed up to 80 degrees, or even higher in spots. The southern end of Lake Michigan is at least 75 degrees. Even Lake Superior, which always seems to have cold water, is up to 60 degrees in the coldest spots. The southern shore of Lake Superior has warmed up to around 70 degrees.