United Voice: Nonprofit Helps Foster, Adoptive Parents Learn How To Take Care Of Child's Hair, Skin

By Ashley Holden
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local nonprofit, Cut It Forward, is holding a workshop series hoping to help foster and adoptive parents learn to care for their child's hair and skin. "When you adopt a child that is of a different ethnicity with all the love and care and concern that you can provide, sometimes there are other needs," said Cut It Forward board member DesJean Jones.

