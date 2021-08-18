Paws for a Cause Gala raised over $35K for Trussville schools

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Over $35,000 will be used for schools in Trussville, after an annual fundraising event by the Trussville City Schools Foundation and the Trussville City Schools Athletic Foundation.

The 12th Annual Paws for a Cause Gala, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, raised $35,424.74 to be used for students. The event was held at the future Entertainment District, in Trussville.

During the event, those in attendance were serenaded by the Hewitt-Trussville High School Concert Jazz Band.

Three Excellence in Service Awards were presented:

Volunteer of the Year: Wayne Quick

Coach of the Year: Tom Esslinger

Teacher of the Year: Jeff Schrupp

The total for funds raised can be attributed to sponsorships, participants by way of the HuskyFast Network or in person, and donated silent auction items from Trussville businesses. Title Sponsors for this event were the Sargent McDonald Team, M3 Performance and Physical Therapy, and Hemphill Services. Gold sponsors were Amari and Gray Law Firm, Foundations 4 Hope, Trussville To Go, Webster Henry Law Firm, Milam and Company, 4 Africa, Argo Animal Clinic, Jaime M. and Keith Anderson, and Danny Garrett, House District 44. Silver sponsors were Lee Marlow Realtor, Hitchcock and Maddox Financial Partners, Spring Green Lawn Care, James and Christina Patterson, Birmingham Integrative Health, Nelms Pharmacy, Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, Trussville Chamber of Commerce and Bryant Bank.

Event sponsors had access to the sponsorship area above the new Mexicali Blues restaurant and were served hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Hewitt-Trussville Culinary Academy.

Silent auction items were donated by Kendra Scott; Birmingham, Wrapsody, Pine Tree Country Club, Tula J Boutique, JRogers Southern Woodcraft, Mary Kay from Emilea Treece, Inline Electric Company, Birmingham Barons Baseball, Charm Char, Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa, Amerex, Lee Marlow, Stephanie Benzaia, Magnolia Elementary, Paine Elementary, Cahaba Elementary, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, Hewitt-Trussville High School, Anna Dickson Art, JR Millington Dentistry, Games 365, Cahaba Cuts, Zyia; Andrea Kennemur, Laurel Browning Art, Sissy’s Petals, Adam Sterrett, Taco Mama of Trussville, Half Shell Oyster House, Shirley’s Florist, Nona Ruth’s, Wildgoose Garden, Tip Top Lawn Service, Metro Diner, Chicken Salad Chick of Trussville and Penny Moore. Door prize items from Metro Diner, Coldstone Creamery and Lee Marlow, Realtor. Cahaba Signs and Designs donated the sponsorship banner and It’s A Party in Trussville donated the balloon arch for the stage decor.

The Trussville City Schools Foundation is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3) working to provide financial assistance to Cahaba Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, Paine Elementary, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, and Hewitt-Trussville High School. The Foundation is financially supported by local business sponsors, and donations by the citizens of Trussville.

The mission of the Trussville City Schools Foundation is to mobilize community support for Trussville City Schools and secure resources from individuals, corporations, and foundations for the support of the school system that will stimulate each student to reach his or her fullest potential.