Harold Wayne Wall, 75, of Bentonville, died Aug. 16, 2021, in Bella Vista. He was born June 29, 1946, in Wendell, Idaho, to Clarence Everett Wall and Connie Mae Fredrick Wall. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then in the National Guard for eight years. He was a dedicated employee of RTW in Rogers for 42 years. Harold and Dorothy pastored Ekklesia Church in Rogers for more than 12 years.