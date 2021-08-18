Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

A Man Has To Jump From A Cherry Picker That Caught Fire!

By Fife
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Heat rises, as one man quickly learned as a life or death situation unfolded for a man stuck atop a cherry picker that had caught fire. Firefighters below encouraged the man to jump into an outstretched tent, as there was no time to get a fire rescue air cushion. In just moments, the thick smoke swallas the man, who was painting the building when the machine caught fire. There’s an explosion at the base of the cherry picker, and the terrified man decides it’s time to make his leap of faith.”

wixx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Cherry#Firefighters#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Oxford, ALWALB 10

VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford Battalion Chief’s quick action saved a man’s life Saturday afternoon after the lift the man was on caught fire. Oxford firefighters said at 2:50 they responded to a call at Hooligans Harley Davidson on Davis Loop to a man on a lift that had caught fire. The lift had made contact with the power lines and the man was trapped approximately 25 feet off the ground.
Bennet, NEklkntv.com

Semi-truck fire caught on camera in Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bennet resident was able to get the moments after a semi-truck burst into flames on camera. Tamara Simpson did a Facebook live walking us through the fire and fire department working to put out the flames. The fire happened right on Highway 43 near Elm...
Finley, NDfroggyweb.com

Man dead after semi-pickup crash near Finley, pickup caught fire

FINLEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Lisbon man is dead after a pickup-semi collision in Steele County about 12 miles south of Finley. The state patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 32. The pickup crossed the centerline and collided with the semi head-on. The pickup...
Wenatchee, WAtribuneledgernews.com

Squirrel starts fire that threatened Cherry Street home in Wenatchee

Aug. 16—WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee home nearly burned Monday morning after a squirrel caused a transformer fuse to blow. The Chelan County PUD circuit blew at 6:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Cherry Street causing a service line to drop onto an arborvitae, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

Man’s body pulled from truck after crash, fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after the Ford Ranger he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire, Akron Police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Romig Road. Bystanders were able to pull the passenger, a...
AccidentsWKRC

32-year-old man sent to hospital after falling 50 feet off chairlift ride

ARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after falling an estimated 50 feet from a chairlift ride at a Utah amusement park. It happened on the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park early Saturday evening and an emergency medical crew took him to a hospital, but the park said it has "no reason to believe there was a malfunction with the ride."
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Tenant says no tires stored in building that caught fire

The main tenant of a building where a massive fire broke out Tuesday near downtown Fort Atkinson confirmed there were no tires stored inside the structure, as other media outlets have reported. Tim Carnes, a tenant in the building that’s owned by Randy Knox, said Wednesday that there is a...
Slippery Rock, PA977rocks.com

Cherry Township Home Damaged In Fire

A house was significantly damaged in a fire Thursday night in Cherry Township. Crews from Slippery Rock and surrounding departments were called to a fire on Saniga Road around 8:50 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the back of the house.
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Furnace Fire Caught Early

A report of a fire in an unoccupied home Saturday summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters. The call came in at about 6:00 pm for the fire in a furnace at 1803 Rosewood Lane. Upon entering the residence, the fire crew found the home extremely warm. A bystander stated that they found fire inside the furnace and called 911. Fire personnel entered the home and found fire in the furnace. The gas was shut off, and fire personnel used a water extinguisher to put out the fire and cool off the furnace.
Shawnee, KSKCTV 5

Shawnee man dies from injuries after overnight house fire

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A disabled Shawnee man has died after being injured in a Monday night house fire. Crews responded just after 11 p.m. Monday to a fire at 105th Street and West 52nd Terrace. They found the elderly man in a back room of that home. The man,...
Oxford, ALwearebreakingnews.com

Young Man Jumps From a Burning Crane To Save His Life

In Oxford, Alabama, a young painter had very few options once the crane he had climbed on to do his work caught fire. Although the firefighters came, they could not use water to put out the fire or ladders to reach the man because the crane was energized by electrical cables. The solution was to hold a tent together for the boy to jump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy