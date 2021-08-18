A Man Has To Jump From A Cherry Picker That Caught Fire!

“Heat rises, as one man quickly learned as a life or death situation unfolded for a man stuck atop a cherry picker that had caught fire. Firefighters below encouraged the man to jump into an outstretched tent, as there was no time to get a fire rescue air cushion. In just moments, the thick smoke swallas the man, who was painting the building when the machine caught fire. There’s an explosion at the base of the cherry picker, and the terrified man decides it’s time to make his leap of faith.”