Tech and Healthcare Stocks Boost Norway SWF for the First Half of 2021

There are a number of reasons why buy and hold investing is so attractive. It’s a strategy that offers a simplified approach towards building wealth over time, given that investors just have to practice patience after adding shares of quality companies. There’s also the fact that since it’s a more passive approach to financial markets, you won’t need to spend tons of time actively managing your portfolio. Buy and hold investing also helps you avoid trying to time the market and can potentially save you thousands on capital gains taxes since the strategy tends to involve holding shares for a year or more.