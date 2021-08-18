Cancel
Tech and Healthcare Stocks Boost Norway SWF for the First Half of 2021

 6 days ago

In the first half of 2021, Norway Government Pension Fund Global returned 9.4 percent, equivalent to 990 billion kroner. The return on the fund’s equity investments was 13.7%, the return on the fixed income investments was -2.0%, whereas investments in unlisted real estate returned 4.6%. The return on unlisted renewable energy infrastructure was -1.9%. The sovereign wealth fund’s return was 28 basis points higher than the return on the benchmark index. Norway Government Pension Fund Global had a value of 11,673 billion kroner as at 30 June 2021. 72.4% of the fund was invested in equities, 25.1% in fixed income, 2.4% in unlisted real estate, and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

