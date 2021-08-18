Tech and Healthcare Stocks Boost Norway SWF for the First Half of 2021
In the first half of 2021, Norway Government Pension Fund Global returned 9.4 percent, equivalent to 990 billion kroner. The return on the fund’s equity investments was 13.7%, the return on the fixed income investments was -2.0%, whereas investments in unlisted real estate returned 4.6%. The return on unlisted renewable energy infrastructure was -1.9%. The sovereign wealth fund’s return was 28 basis points higher than the return on the benchmark index. Norway Government Pension Fund Global had a value of 11,673 billion kroner as at 30 June 2021. 72.4% of the fund was invested in equities, 25.1% in fixed income, 2.4% in unlisted real estate, and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.www.swfinstitute.org
