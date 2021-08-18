Cancel
Premier League

Tottenham face Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of the Europa Conference play-off round on Thursday, with Harry Kane named in the 25-man squad: Everything to know ahead of kick-off

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham travel to Portugal to take on Pacos de Ferreira in the first of their two-legged play-off round, as they look to book a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League group stage. The north London club, now guided by Nuno Espirito Santo, were placed into the play-off round after...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Bryan Gil
Pierluigi Gollini
Harry Kane
#Kick Off#Europa League#Tottenham#Europa Conference League#The Premier League
Soccer
Premier League
Europe
Portugal
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Sports
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane left out of Tottenham Hotspur squad to face Manchester City

Harry Kane has been left out of Tottenham Hotspur's squad to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old has made it public knowledge that he would like to leave White Hart Lane this summer, and a move to the Premier League champions appears to be his most likely destination with a couple of weeks remaining in the transfer window.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane 'plans to return to action for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League trip to Portugal' after being left out of the win over Man City

Harry Kane is planning to make his return to action for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League fixture away to Pacos de Ferreira. Kane wasn't involved on Sunday as Tottenham started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City, who have been pursuing the England captain all summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to training with his Tottenham team-mates amid fears Man City could abandon their pursuit of him with striker in Nuno Espirito Santo's Europa Conference League squad after his Bahamas holiday forced him into isolation

Harry Kane has trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday after completing his period of isolation following a holiday in the Bahamas. The England captain, who Manchester City are chasing in a £120million deal, has been staying at The Lodge, a hotel at Tottenham's training ground, while he completed his isolation.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Kane will play for Tottenham against Pacos De Ferreira

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is set to return in the Europa Conference League against Pacos de Ferreira. Kane did not participate in the club's opening league game of the season, missing the 1-0 Premier League success over Manchester City at the weekend. The centre-forward, who wants to leave for...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has not travelled to Portugal for the club’s match with Paços de Ferreira.Spurs flew out for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday morning but the 28-year-old was not part of the group.Kane only joined in first-team training on Tuesday after a period of self-isolation last week following his late return from holiday.He was not involved in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City – the team he wants to join this summer – on Sunday as he was not deemed fit enough.Kane was named in the 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, which raised prospects of him travelling to Portugal for Thursday’s first leg.However, the PA news agency understands he has remained in London and will continue to work on his fitness with a view to being involved against Wolves on Sunday.Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media at 6pm.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham: young Spurs squad falls in Conference League opener

Tottenham Hotspur went to Portugal to play Pacos de Ferreira with a very young and completely rotated squad. They’ll return home with a loss in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off series. Lucas Silva scored in extra time of the first half on a breakaway after Harry Winks coughed up the ball in midfield and Cameron Carter-Vickers and Cuti Romero weren’t able to recover defensively. Spurs never recovered, and fell 1-0 in Portugal, taking a slight deficit into the return leg at White Hart Lane next Thursday.
Premier League90min.com

Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as youthful Spurs fall to first leg defeat

A young Tottenham side showed their inexperience on Thursday as they fell 1-0 to Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff tie. As expected, Spurs dominated possession during the first 45 minutes, but they didn't create any real chances and deservedly fell behind shortly before the break after the three-man defence were completely undone by a counter-attack which was perfectly finished off by Lucas Silva right before the whistle.
Premier LeagueESPN

Tottenham lose first leg of Europa Conference League matchup

Tottenham Hotspur dropped the first leg 1-0 of their playoff round matchup against Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira in Europa Conference League qualifying. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Europa Conference League: All the details. Luis Silva's goal just before half-time was all the hosts needed...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Is Pacos Ferreira vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Conference League fixture

Tottenham travel to Portugal to face Pacos Ferreira tonight in their first Uefa Conference League fixture. Nuno Espirito Santo’s tenure got off to the perfect start last Sunday with a 1-0 triumph over Manchester City that proved the club can still thrive in Harry Kane’s absence. It appears to have done little to persuade Kane to stay, though, with the striker not travelling to Porto for this match with City said to have tabled a £125m bid for the England captain.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Harry Kane travels with Tottenham squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sky Sports have reported that Harry Kane has travelled with the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the club's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. The report revealed Kane could make his first appearance of the season against Nuno Espirito Santo's former team, but it was not disclosed whether this would be from the bench or the starting line-up.

Comments / 0

