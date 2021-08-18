Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV News Turnover: Anchors, Producers Test New Avenues After Extreme Cycle

By Brian Steinberg
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgpr6_0bVM2Gta00

Behind the scenes, the TV news biz is reeling as top talent exit rarefied posts for new ventures, worn out after an intense year covering the Trump administration and the rise of the coronavirus.

Four of TV’s top news programs — ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “CBS Evening News,” “NBC Nightly News” and the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” morning franchise — are on the hunt for executive producers. Some prominent TV journalists are testing nontraditional ventures, while “CBS This Morning” shook up its roster by bringing in football analyst Nate Burleson to share anchoring duties with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Fox News continues to rely on a roster of different personnel to lead a 7 p.m. opinion show as well as a slot designed for a liberal commentator at “The Five.”

Across the industry, there’s a collective sense of exhaustion. “There’s extreme burnout and fatigue coming off the campaign and the pandemic, and nothing is really being done to combat it,” says one network correspondent. Even Rachel Maddow , the linchpin of MSNBC’s primetime schedule, is mulling ways to balance her work and life. Endeavor is negotiating with NBCUniversal on her behalf for a new contract, and one topic apparently up for discussion is whether the anchor can carve more time away from delivering her rigorous analysis program.

At NBC News , Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt left for a role at CNN Plus, CNN ’s soon-to-launch streaming service; Jenn Suozzo, executive producer at “NBC Nightly News,” is expected to land there as well in a senior role. Joanne LaMarca, executive producer of the “Hoda & Jenna” hour of “Today,” is leaving to spend more time with family. CBS News and ABC News abruptly cut their respective ties with the executive producers of “CBS Evening News” and “Good Morning America,” Jay Shaylor and Michael Corn, without disclosing the reasons for their departure. Corn subsequently joined Nexstar’s NewsNation as president of news.

The rise of digital technology allows newsers to try their hand at something completely different. Sally Shin, recently a senior editor at NBC News, left to join UnitedMasters, a music-technology company. In a few weeks, Dan B. Harris, the weekend co-anchor at “Good Morning America,” will depart ABC News to devote time to a meditation business he has developed.

Others are simply interested in trying a new path. Maureen Maher, a veteran contributor to CBS News’ “48 Hours,” left the program earlier this year to pursue a masters degree in religious studies at Chicago Theological Seminary. Lynn Smith, a longtime anchor for venues such as NBC News and HLN, recently left the business and is offering services as a media trainer. Meanwhile, CNN’s Poppy Harlow gets to have the best of both worlds — embracing something new while keeping her ties to her current job. The CNN anchor will step away from her mid-morning duties at the WarnerMedia cable-news outlet to pursue a special law program at Yale University. But she will work as a fill-in anchor during holidays and other times, and is expected to return to her regular routine next spring.

There is another, simpler reason for the turnover: Companies are hiring. CNN intends to bring on 450 workers to staff its streaming service, CNN Plus. NBCUniversal’s news operations plan to hire 200 people to work on digital products like NBC News Now. NBC News lured Tom Llamas  from ABC News, for example, to take a prominent role in its streaming properties.

Newsrooms will have to guard extra hard against their scoop masters getting scooped away in coming months.

Comments / 1

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Gayle King
Person
Tom Llamas
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
Kasie Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#News Anchor#Nbc Nightly News#Cnn#Fox News#Tv News Turnover#Msnbc#Capitol Hill#Cnn#Abc News#Nexstar#Newsnation#Unitedmasters#Cbs News#Hln#Warnermedia#Yale University#Nbc News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Mike Richards Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Amid Cascade of Scandals

Mike Richards is out as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebrek as the face of the beloved quiz show. Richards, who is also executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” saw his hold on the job undone with astonishing speed after unflattering and downright ugly details surfaced about his past conduct and statements he made on an eight-year-old podcast series. He will remain the show’s executive producer.
CelebritiesVariety

Why ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Filmmakers Believe the Pop Icon’s Story Needed to Be Told By Women

The years 2020 and 2021 have delivered several nonfiction projects about fraught social issues and cultural figures that people had already been discussing for decades, from pop stars lampooned by the media to abuse allegations throughout Hollywood, and many more. At Variety‘s Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees (Documentary/Non Fiction Series), Emmy-nominated filmmakers divulged their methods of presenting such talked-about topics in new ways.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
TV SeriesVariety

The Monster and the Metaphor: The ‘Lovecraft Country’ Team Breaks Down the Series Premiere Shoggoth Attack Scene

HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” revamped the monster known as the shoggoth, based on the original creation from H.P. Lovecraft’s horror fiction books. While sitting down for Variety’s Making a Scene, presented by HBO, creator and showrunner Misha Green expanded on the show’s parallels between the racism lead characters experienced and what they went through when fighting off the supernatural beings.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Rachel Maddow will switch to weekly show under new MSNBC contract: report

MSNBC’s star anchor Rachel Maddow has reportedly renewed her contract with the cable news network — but the multi-year deal will see her five-day-a-week show transition into a weekly show. “The Rachel Maddow Show” will continue airing weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, but sometime next year Maddow...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN’s Don Lemon has lowest-rated week since struggling program switched names

CNN’s Don Lemon averaged his smallest audience last week since the liberal host’s dramatic announcement that his struggling program would change names. "Don Lemon Tonight" averaged only 601,000 total viewers during the week of July 19-23 for its lowest-rated week since the show was rebranded. The dismal turnout occurred when Lemon’s show average only 687,000 viewers during the 10 p.m. ET hour and dropped to 515,000 viewers for the left-wing program’s second hour.
TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Anchor Rob Nelson exits struggling cable channel NewsNation

Veteran news anchor Rob Nelson is leaving Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation less than a year after the struggling cable news channel’s launch. Nelson had been the anchor of “NewsNation Prime,” the nightly prime-time news program on the Chicago-based national channel. He joined the startup after stints at ABC’s New York station WABC-TV and ABC News.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT IS THE #1 NEWSCAST FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK

Wins in Key A25-54 & A18-49 Demos, Topping ABC & CBS. ‘Nightly News’ is Also the #2 Most-Watched Program in All of TV. August 10, 2021 – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast in the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos for the week of August 2, 2021, according to Nielsen Media Research data. This marks the second consecutive week that Nightly has swept the demos.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

ABC News Moves Closer to Finding Top Producer for 'Good Morning America'

ABC News is moving closer to finding a new executive producer for its flagship “Good Morning America” broadcast after a weeks-long search, according to two people familiar with the matter, a critical decision for Kim Godwin, who was named president of the Walt Disney-backed unit in April. Godwin, a former...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’: ABC News To Take Control Of Syndicated Talk Show

ABC News is taking over daytime syndicated talk show Tamron Hall. The move was announced internally by ABC News President Kim Godwin and related to the show’s crew Friday morning, sources tell Deadline. It comes following multiple executive producer departures from the talker since it launched in 2019. The most recent showrunner, Candi Carter, will remain at the helm, executive producing alongside Today alumna Hall, an Emmy winner for Informative Talk Show Host in 2020. ABC News already oversees the network’s top daytime talker, The View. The division took over the talk show as it was going through a major overhaul in the fall of 2014. Season 3 of Tamron Hall premieres Sept. 6.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

CNN’s Support for Chris Cuomo Despite Ethical Lapses Exposes a Bigger Cable News Problem

Anyone who has interviewed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo knows he can talk his way out of trouble, and sometimes talk himself into it. On TV, his 10 p.m. handoffs to Don Lemon sometimes go on long enough that producers must worry about having to push back a commercial break. In person, a conversation with Cuomo is usually loose and unfettered, and he can get to chatting so intensely that he forgets about the talking points his minders at CNN would like him to keep at hand. He’s going to have to count on that gift of gab in days to come. Cuomo’s easy...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Weekend ‘GMA’ Anchor Dan B. Harris to Leave ABC News

Dan B. Harris, an anchor who has served multiple roles at ABC News in the past two decades and co-anchored the weekend broadcast of “Good Morning America,” is stepping away from the Disney-backed news operation. He expects to leave in two months, he announced to viewers of Sunday’s broadcast. ”This was a difficult decision for me,” Harris said, noting the continuing demands of running Ten Percent Happier, an entrepreneurial media venture he has that focuses on meditation. “It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own...
CelebritiesSeattle Times

Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s Top Host, Extends Her Contract

Rachel Maddow, the top-rated anchor at MSNBC, has renewed her contract with the cable news network, extending her 13-year run for several more years, according to a person briefed on the deal who was not authorized to speak on it publicly. In addition to hosting her show, Maddow, 48, will...
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

'Good Morning America' Longtime Anchor Dan Harris Exits ABC News

The Colby College graduate, who has spent the past two decades on the network, announced his departure in the Sunday, August 7 episode of the morning show. AceShowbiz - "Good Morning America" anchor Dan Harris is departing from ABC News. The longtime anchor, who has spent the past two decades on the network, announced his exit in the Sunday, August 7 episode of the morning show.

Comments / 1

Community Policy